Man wanted for armed robbery of Cash Cow on Coursey Boulevard

Image via East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man who robbed the Cash Cow business in the 14000 block of Coursey Boulevard.

The incident occurred on Feb. 4 around 2:30 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the man entered the business, asked about cash loan procedures and then left. He returned an hour later and sat in the waiting area as the employee assisted another customer. After the customer left, he approached the employee at the counter and took out a silver semi-automatic pistol.

According to the sheriff's office, he demanded the employee to put money in a brown paper bag that he brought in the business with him and then left.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.