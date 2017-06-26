Man wanted for allegedly stealing televisions from O'Neal Lane Walmart

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives are searching for a man who allegedly stole two 40-inch televisions from Walmart.

The theft occurred on June 21 at the Walmart located at 2171 O'Neal Lane when an unknown black man picked a 40-inch Samsung television and a 40-inch Vizio television. According to the sheriff's office, the Samsung television was valued at $498 and the Vizio television was valued at $318.

The man placed both televisions in his shopping cart and exited the store through a fire entry/exit without paying. The man then placed the televisions in the back seat of a small silver vehicle that was waiting for him outside of the fire exit door.

According to the sheriff's office, the store sustained a loss of $816.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man is urged to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5009.