79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted for allegedly stealing televisions from O'Neal Lane Walmart

1 hour 26 seconds ago June 26, 2017 Jun 26, 2017 Monday, June 26 2017 June 26, 2017 11:09 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives are searching for a man who allegedly stole two 40-inch televisions from Walmart. 

The theft occurred on June 21 at the Walmart located at 2171 O'Neal Lane when an unknown black man picked a 40-inch Samsung television and a 40-inch Vizio television. According to the sheriff's office, the Samsung television was valued at $498 and the Vizio television was valued at $318.

The man placed both televisions in his shopping cart and exited the store through a fire entry/exit without paying. The man then placed the televisions in the back seat of a small silver vehicle that was waiting for him outside of the fire exit door. 

According to the sheriff's office, the store sustained a loss of $816. 

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man is urged to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5009.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days