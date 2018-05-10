85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man walks into store, smuggles several cartons of cigarettes out in pants

4 hours 5 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, May 10 2018 May 10, 2018 May 10, 2018 8:36 AM May 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION- Deputies are actively seeking information on a subject who walked into a store and smuggled out thousands worth of cigarettes in his pants.

The incident happened on May 1 when a man walked into the Family Dollar on Highway 74.

Video surveillance shows the man going into a room and stuff several cartons of cigarettes into his pants. He was seen wearing a black hat and camouflage pants.

Surveillance video also showed the suspect walking with another man in a white t-shirt.

Both men could be linked to several felony thefts of cigarettes in multiple parishes, authorities say.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days