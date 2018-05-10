85°
Man walks into store, smuggles several cartons of cigarettes out in pants
ASCENSION- Deputies are actively seeking information on a subject who walked into a store and smuggled out thousands worth of cigarettes in his pants.
The incident happened on May 1 when a man walked into the Family Dollar on Highway 74.
Video surveillance shows the man going into a room and stuff several cartons of cigarettes into his pants. He was seen wearing a black hat and camouflage pants.
Surveillance video also showed the suspect walking with another man in a white t-shirt.
Both men could be linked to several felony thefts of cigarettes in multiple parishes, authorities say.
Anyone with information on this case can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
