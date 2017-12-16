Man wakes to arrest after violent attack on ex-girlfriend and her kids

BATON ROUGE – A woman's ex-boyfriend was arrested Friday after a near two-week ordeal where authorities said he threatened the victim, kidnapped her and her kids and abandoned them in an unsafe area of the city.

DaCarie Jones, 26, was charged with kidnapping, child desertion, illegally using the woman's vehicle, breaking into her home, home invasion and stalking. Jones was arrested Friday after a second break-in where he fell asleep inside the victim's Florida Boulevard apartment, authorities wrote in arrest documents obtained by WBRZ Saturday morning.

Authorities said Jones first smashed through the door of the woman's home earlier in December, said he had a gun and forced the woman and her kids into her car. While being beat, the woman told investigators, the group drove around until she was able to convince Jones to let them stop at a store. While at the store, the woman broke free and out of the car, but Jones drove off with the children. Later, authorities said, the children and the car were found in the Marque Ann Drive area.

It was cold, family members told police, and the children were shivering and without proper attire to be left outside.

Jones was not around by the time the car and children were found, authorities said, but was located when he returned to the victim's home Friday. When he was arrested, he said he went the the apartment to sleep because he had no other place to go.

