Man visiting 'voodoo doctor' arrested after imaginary police chase ends in airport crash

SLIDELL - Police arrested a man after driving through an airport fence, in a story they said "only gets more bizarre after the crash."

According to the Slidell Police Department, officers received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a crash at Slidell Municipal Airport. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had rammed through an airport fence and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle was 43-year-old Kevin Bolton of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, officers said. According to officials, Bolton ran into a patch of woods following the crash, claiming he was being chased from police. Officer said a police chase never occurred.

Police said they later found Bolton in a subdivision stripped down to his underwear. According to officials, Bolton said he undressed because snakes were crawling up his pants. He also informed officers he was heading to Slidell to see a "voodoo doctor."

Several people reported seeing Bolton driving recklessly through Pearl River and on I-12, SPD officials said.

Police said they believe Bolton was under the influence of some type of narcotic. He was booked into Slidell City Jail on charges of careless operation of a motor vehicle and hit and run. Addition charges could be added later pending an investigation, police said.