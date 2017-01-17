Man turns himself in for fatal hit and run in Chauvin

CHAUVIN - Troopers have arrested a man for the fatal hit and run crash that killed one person Tuesday morning.

Christopher Little, 47, of Chauvin called state troopers from his residence Tueaday to inform them he was involved in the fatal crash. Police arrived at his home and found damage on his Chrysler 300 consistent with the incident.

Police say the victim, Taylor Thibodeaux, 39, of Chauvin, was walking on the southbound shoulder of LA 56 around 12:30 a.m. when he was hit. Little's vehicle was traveling south in the 5400 block of LA 56 when he exited his lane and fatally struck Thibodeaux.

Little was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center with charges of Felony Hit and Run Driving and Improper Lane Usage. The crash remains under investigation.