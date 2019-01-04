43°
Man turns himself in after three children found dead in apartment
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Authorities in Texas said a man turned himself in Thursday night after police found three young children dead and a woman with a gunshot wound in an apartment.
Officers with the Texas City Police Department found the scene during a welfare check at an apartment complex 50 miles southeast of Houston, USA Today reports. The woman was taken to a Galveston hospital for treatment. She was reported to be in stable condition, but unable to speak to authorities due to her injuries.
Authorities in Houston said the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Juniad Mehmood, called saying he wanted to surrender.
