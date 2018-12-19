54°
Man turns himself in after stealing package in Ascension Parish

By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies say a man wanted for stealing a package from a residence turned himself in to authorities.

Deputies received a report of a package being taken from a home in the in the Keystone Subdivision. Surveillance video captured 32-year-old Chad Rodrigue taking the item.

Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said Rodrigue was in custody. He has been charged with theft and criminal trespassing.

