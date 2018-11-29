Man tries to run over deputies during drug bust

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man who tried to run them over during a drug bust.

On November 27, law enforcement was dispatched to E. Monarch Dr. after multiple complaints from neighbors and residents about loud music and distribution of narcotics.

At the scene, deputies approached five men standing in the driveway. According to the probable cause documents, the home smelled like marijuana.

Suddenly, a car parked in the front yard surged forward, driving towards the deputies who managed to get out of the way.

After a brief chase, the driver of the car, Raydrick Sterling and the passenger Christopher Andrews, were arrested.

Deputies searched the Nissan finding almost 2 ounces of Marijuana, 21.8 grams of meth and 10.9 grams of heroin. Sterling admitted that the drugs belonged to him while Andrews stated he was just riding in the car.

Authorities also performed a security sweep of the residence and vehicles present finding a stolen weapon along with more drugs.

Sterling was booked and transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison while Andrews was issued a misdemeanor.