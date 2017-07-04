90°
Man tries to remove bees with fireworks, burns down garage

1 hour 59 minutes 35 seconds ago July 04, 2017 Jul 4, 2017 Tuesday, July 04 2017 July 04, 2017 1:11 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: MLive.com
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees' nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead.
  
MLive reports crews responding to the home in Grand Blanc Township on Monday saw fireworks shooting into the sky from the burning garage. No one was injured.
  
Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette says the homeowner was trying to use a smoke bomb to get a bees' nest out of the garage.
  
Homeowner Mike Tingley says that while he's sad about his garage, he's happy the incident wasn't worse.
  
Tingley says "everyone is safe and that's the main thing."

