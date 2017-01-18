75°
Man tried to set himself on fire at Trump hotel

32 minutes 2 seconds ago January 18, 2017 Jan 18, 2017 Wednesday, January 18 2017 January 18, 2017 10:36 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - A man was taken to a hospital after he says he tried to light himself on fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington as a protest.

A police incident report states that an officer saw a person set himself on fire Tuesday night and called for an ambulance. D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo says an ambulance was sent to the area of the Pennsylvania Avenue hotel.

Maggiolo says a man with burn injuries was taken to a hospital with potentially serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

WRC-TV reportsthe man says he tried to light himself on fire as a protest. In a video, the unidentified man says he was protesting the election of somebody who's "incapable of respecting the Constitution."

