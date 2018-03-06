56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man to serve 40-year sentence after pizza delivery man slain

10 hours 2 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, March 06 2018 Mar 6, 2018 March 06, 2018 1:44 PM March 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man who was 16 when he robbed and killed a man delivering pizza in New Orleans will spend 40 years in prison.

Nineteen-year-old Rendell Brown's sentence is the result of a plea deal announced in state court Tuesday. Brown pleaded guilty to armed robbery and manslaughter.

The victim was 35-year-old Richard "Chris" Yeager, who was killed after delivering a pizza in September 2014.

In court Tuesday were Yeager's parents, who testified about the pain of losing their son. Also watching was Brown's co-defendant, Shane Hughes, who faces an April murder trial in Yeager's death.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days