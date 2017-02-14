68°
Man to plead guilty to aiding San Bernardino attack

1 hour 10 minutes 24 seconds ago February 14, 2017 Feb 14, 2017 Tuesday, February 14 2017 February 14, 2017 5:44 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - Court records say a man accused of buying high-powered rifles used in the San Bernardino terror attack has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges.

The documents released Tuesday say Enrique Marquez Jr. has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and one other charge.

Prosecutors say Marquez acknowledged plotting with Syed Rizwan Farook in 2011 and 2012 to massacre college students and gun down motorists on a gridlocked freeway. Those attacks never occurred.

Authorities said Marquez purchased the guns used by Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, in the Dec. 2, 2015, attack in which 14 people were killed at a public health agency event before the suspects died in a gunfight with police.

