Man to pay $2,500 in bear's death; son can't hunt for a year

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) - A judge has ordered a Louisiana man to pay $2,500 because his juvenile son killed a Louisiana black bear in 2015, and the teenager has lost his hunting license for a year.

Spokesman Adam Einck says the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also plans to sue 60-year-old Elie Dupre, of New Iberia, for $7,500 to make up the bear's $10,000 assessed value.

Einck says the teenager also must put in 100 hours of community service and retake a hunting education course. He said in a news release Thursday that the judge convicted Dupre of contributing to juvenile delinquency and his son of taking an animal during a closed season.

There is no legal hunting season for the black bear subspecies. Dupre could not be reached for comment.