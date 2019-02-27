Man tied to several vehicle, residential burglaries in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Deputies have arrested a man connected to more than a dozen burglaries reported at multiple locations across Baton Rouge.

The first vehicle burglaries were reported at an apartment complex on Industriplex Boulevard. Authorities say several vehicles were burglarized between May 14, 2018, and January 22, 2019. Items taken included a gun, wallets, purses, a laptop, and a military backpack.

A second group of vehicles burglaries were reported at an apartment complex on Perkins Road between January 2, 2019, and February 4, 2019.

According to authorities, the suspects targeted locked and unlocked vehicles. In some instances, the suspects broke the vehicle's windows to get inside.

One of the suspects was identified as Ladarius Porter. Deputies say he was also tied to several residential burglaries and the theft of a motorbike.

Porter's charges include burglary, simple criminal damage to property, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and theft of a motor vehicle.