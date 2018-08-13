Man ticketed for leaving tanker to vent chemicals near Florida Blvd. overnight

BATON ROUGE - A man has been cited after he allegedly left a tanker venting chemicals on a back road overnight.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the tanker was reported by a neighboring business in the 1200 block of Centerpointe Drive off of S Choctaw Drive near Florida Blvd.

BRFD said hydrochloric acid was being released from the tanker but added that it did not pose an immediate threat to anyone in the surrounding area.

State police also arrived on the scene and were able to get in contact with the person who left the truck behind. Police say the owner admitted to leaving the truck to vent overnight instead of taking it to an appropriate site. He is being ticketed for careless handling of a hazardous material.