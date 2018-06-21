Man threatens BREC employees in order to complete his 'spiritual journey'

BATON ROUGE - A man claims BREC Park Rangers could have "interfered with his spiritual journey," leading to a handful of death threats toward employees and his eventual arrest.

According to the affidavit, 60-year-old Marcus Davis Jr. called a BREC employee on June 19, threatening deadly force and suggesting he'd place a bomb on BREC property, should anyone stop his "journey."

The employee, fearful for herself and her co-workers, called the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Davis was found by officers, arrested and charged with terrorizing and improper telephone communication.