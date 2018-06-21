82°
Man threatens BREC employees in order to complete his 'spiritual journey'

3 hours 51 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 June 21, 2018 5:34 AM June 21, 2018 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - A man claims BREC Park Rangers could have "interfered with his spiritual journey," leading to a handful of death threats toward employees and his eventual arrest. 

According to the affidavit, 60-year-old Marcus Davis Jr. called a BREC employee on June 19, threatening deadly force and suggesting he'd place a bomb on BREC property, should anyone stop his "journey." 

The employee, fearful for herself and her co-workers, called the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

Davis was found by officers, arrested and charged with terrorizing and improper telephone communication. 

