Man threatens BREC employees in order to complete his 'spiritual journey'
BATON ROUGE - A man claims BREC Park Rangers could have "interfered with his spiritual journey," leading to a handful of death threats toward employees and his eventual arrest.
According to the affidavit, 60-year-old Marcus Davis Jr. called a BREC employee on June 19, threatening deadly force and suggesting he'd place a bomb on BREC property, should anyone stop his "journey."
The employee, fearful for herself and her co-workers, called the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Davis was found by officers, arrested and charged with terrorizing and improper telephone communication.
