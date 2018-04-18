Man tells 911 dispatcher he killed friend with baseball bat

Photo: SunSentinel

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) - A 31-year-old Florida man called 911 in tears, telling the dispatcher that he hit his friend with a baseball bat and killed him.

The SunSentinel reports that Jesse Lee Mitchell called his mother before notifying police. She was there at his Hollywood apartment when police arrived, telling investigators he had hugged her and apologized for his behavior.

As for Mitchell, he lay down in the road without prompting, and put his hands behind his back to be arrested. Police found the body in a duffel bag with a bloody shopping bag covering the victim's head.

Mitchell faces a preliminary charge of premeditated murder. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records. Police were working to notify the victim's family before releasing his name.