Man takes wheelchair from LSU Law Center, threatens to shoot officer

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges follow separate incidents at LSU.

On Thursday around 4 p.m., an officer was called to the LSU Law Center in reference to a disturbance. At the scene, the officer was informed that the victim was authorized to use a wheelchair that belonged to the law center and usually parked it in the first-floor entrance corridor.

According to the arrest document, someone had moved the wheelchair from its usual spot. The faculty member said the wheelchair had been found outside the law center on multiple occasions.

While viewing surveillance video, a man was seen pushing the wheelchair outside. The suspect was identified as Jacob Cox.

Later in the day, officers responded to the library after multiple complaints about a man saying he wanted to shoot an officer in the face. The man making threats was identified as Cox.

He was located outside the law center and arrested. Cox was charged with unauthorized use of a movable, criminal mischief, and terrorizing.