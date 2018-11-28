61°
Man takes plea deal in 2015 murder

Wednesday, November 28 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An man charged in the murder of another man three years ago has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Tyler Pointer, 21, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting of a 24-year-old Monquel Yates in October 2015. 

Pointer, who was arrested for murder as an 18-year-old, was given credit for time served and given a 10-year sentence for manslaughter, with a one-year concurrent hard labor sentence for illegal possession of stolen things.

Pointer was remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections.

