Man takes plea deal in 2014 killing of football coach

BATON ROUGE - A man on trial this week in the 2014 killing of a football coach has pleaded guilty to a lesser crime.

Jamarcus Goodman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of West St. John coach Juan Joseph. Goodman was sentenced to 40 years in prison in addition to any other prison time he may be sentenced to in unrelated cases.

DNA evidence linked him to the shooting, authorities said.

Police records indicate Goodman was a passenger in a vehicle in a parking lot on Bennington Avenue on Nov. 16, 2014. He allegedly got out of the vehicle, shot Joseph and then escaped in the car driven by another man.

Lemark Cloud had already been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for his role in the shooting. Police initially accused Cloud's cousin, Kentrick Cloud, as the gunman, but his charges were later dropped. Prosecutors said a drunk witness had misidentified him as the killer.