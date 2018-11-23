81°
Man suspected of money laundering after $400K found in washing machine

Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

AMSTERDAM - A man has been arrested after authorities uncovered one of the most poetic twists on a crime you'll ever hear of.

According to a report from CNN, Dutch police arrested an unidentified 24-year-old suspect on money laundering charges after they found about $400,000 worth of suspicious currency hidden inside a seemingly uninhabited home.

The twist? Well, the laundered money was stuffed inside a washing machine.

Authorities said they were looking for unregistered residents when they raided the home in west Amsterdam. Despite having no registered residents, police found the man inside the home along with the hundreds of thousands in cash. Officers also confiscated several mobile phones, a firearm and a money-counting machine in the raid.

Police said in a statement that the raid was part of an investigation into housing fraud, money laundering and other signs of crime.

