Man suspected of killing woman in St. Landry Parish arrested in West Baton Rouge

WEST BATON ROUGE - Officials say a man who likely killed a woman in St. Landry Parish then dumped her body was arrested in the capital area.

Authorities say Robert McPhearson was arrested in West Baton Rouge March 27 on charges unrelated to the disappearance of his girlfriend Alana Zuccaro, who went missing from Pineville March 20. According to KATC, the two were seen arguing as they left a casino on the morning of Zuccaro's disappearance.

McPhearson did not share information about his girlfriend's death with West Baton Rouge investigators, but he allegedly gave up info about the murder when Pointe Coupee sheriff's deputies questioned him about an unrelated robbery case Wednesday.

With that information, investigators from both departments were able to help locate Zuccaro's body in a wooded area off LA 103 in Washington, Louisiana.

St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz thanked both departments in a statement Thursday and said the investigation is ongoing.