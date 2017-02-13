Man struck, killed by snowplow in VA parking lot

65°
Bedford, MA - A man has been struck and killed by a snowplow in the parking lot of a Veterans Affairs hospital in Massachusetts.

Officials say the 60-year-old man was hit Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He's believed to be a resident of the VA property. Officials have not released his name.

They say the operator of the snowplow remained at the scene and made the initial 911 call.

The investigation is ongoing.

