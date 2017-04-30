Man struck by lightning in south Mississippi

PRENTISS, Miss. - Authorities say a man has been struck by lightning in south Mississippi as a line of strong storms move across part of the state.



Emergency Management Agency director Jocelyn Ragsdale says the condition of the man is unknown after he was struck Sunday afternoon near his home. The identity of the man has not been released.



National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Tarber says strong winds have knocked down trees and power lines along with causing structural damage to homes including damaged roofs and blown out windows. He says there has been some flooding in the Vicksburg and Hattiesburg areas.



No other injuries have been reported.



Tarber says the weather service has placed a tornado watch in Mississippi until 3 p.m. Sunday.