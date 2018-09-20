Man stomps on victim's foot, steals dog in parking lot

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man after he attacked a woman and took her dog.

On Wednesday, a deputy was dispatched to an apartment complex on Essen Lane. At the scene, the deputy found the victim crying with a bruise on her foot.

The victim advised that she was approached by William Breen in the parking lot. Breen allegedly told the victim he had a knife, but the victim never saw the weapon. He then stomped on the victim's foot, took her dog, and fled.

When the deputy spoke with Breen, he said he took the dog because he believed it was being abused. The report says Breen had called authorities before to report the alleged abuse.

The deputy determined there was no sign of abuse. According to the arrest report the dog seemed happy, non-aggressive, and even licked the responding deputy.

Breen was charged with simple robbery, resisting an officer, simple battery, and illegal use of a 911 call.