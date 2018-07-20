90°
Latest Weather Blog
Man steals more than $500 in drills from local Home Depot
GONZALES - Police in Gonzales are looking for a man who stole hundreds of dollars worth of drills from a hardware store.
Authorities say the man walked into the Gonzales Home Depot Monday and stole two Dewalt drills valued at $548. A surveillance camera captured a snapshot of the man as he walked out with the merchandise.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.
Anyone with information on the man can call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Council on Aging bus crashes into home on Jefferson Ave.
-
Congratulations! Malary Pullen, husband expecting a baby
-
Still no update on downtown library
-
Nick & Cassie: A 20-year-old love message erased by traffic
-
Thieves steal $1,000 in lawn equipment from trailer parked outside local business