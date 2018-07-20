90°
Man steals more than $500 in drills from local Home Depot

Friday, July 20 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Police in Gonzales are looking for a man who stole hundreds of dollars worth of drills from a hardware store.

Authorities say the man walked into the Gonzales Home Depot Monday and stole two Dewalt drills valued at $548. A surveillance camera captured a snapshot of the man as he walked out with the merchandise.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.

Anyone with information on the man can call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.

