Man stalked ex-girlfriend while living in her attic, arrested in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday after he stalked his ex-girlfriend from her attic and attacked her earlier this month.

According to the Lafouche Parish Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Taylor Broussard was arrested in Baton Rouge Wednesday after he attacked his ex-girlfriend in her Larose home.

The sheriff's office says Broussard forced his way into the home and attacked the victim on May 3. Broussard allegedly got into an argument with the victim before striking her and threatening her with a knife, which he used to destroy several items in the home.

Deputies say a juvenile was also present during the attack. The victim says she shielded the child from Broussard until both managed to escape to nearby residence.

Broussard then reportedly stole the victim's purse and cell phone before leaving the area in a stolen SUV.

Further investigation by the sheriff's office revealed that Broussard had been living in the victim's attic, stalking her for an unknown period of time. Deputies found bedding, water bottles, food, and plastic bottles filled with urine. Deputies say they were also called to the residence a few days prior, on April 29, 2017, in reference to him entering the residence without permission.

Broussard was found in Baton Rouge and arrested for stalking, auto theft, battery, aggravated assault, and other crimes. The sheriff's office says it will release more details soon.