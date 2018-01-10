Man sought in Louisiana triple killing arrested in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A suspect in the drive-by shooting deaths of three people in Louisiana has been arrested in Portland, Oregon.

Multnomah County deputy district attorney Traci Anderson says in a probable cause affidavit that Deaundrey Cole identified himself to Portland police as Demetrius Jenkins when they stopped him Sunday for driving recklessly.

Acquaintances of the man told police he was wanted in Louisiana. Anderson says officers ran his fingerprints and discovered he was Deaundrey Cole.

Cole is wanted in Monroe, Louisiana, on three charges of second-degree murder. Those killed in the May 2017 drive-by included a 17-year-old boy and two women. Police said one of the victims died when a bullet went through the wall of her home.