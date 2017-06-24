Man sought in killing of 3, wounding of girl in St. Louis

78°
19 minutes 18 seconds ago June 24, 2017 Jun 24, 2017 Saturday, June 24 2017 June 24, 2017 6:57 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: St. Louis Police
ST. LOUIS - Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man suspected of opening fire on a car earlier this month in St. Louis, critically wounding a 7-year-old girl and killing her parents and another man in the vehicle.
  
Prosecutors on Friday charged 28-year-old Jerome Leon Buress Jr. with three first-degree murder counts linked to the June 2 shooting. Buress also is charged with six counts of armed criminal action, two assault counts, and one count each of shooting a firearm at a motor vehicle and tampering with a witness.
  
Authorities allege Buress killed 27-year-old Derrick Irving and 24-year-old Jessica Garth, the parents of wounded 7-year-old Deniya Irving. Thirty-seven-year-old Julian Hayes also was killed.
  
Police say the shooting happened while the victims were in a car.
  
The girl remained hospitalized in serious condition Saturday.

