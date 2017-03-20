68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot while walking dog in New Orleans

1 hour 35 minutes 26 seconds ago March 20, 2017 Mar 20, 2017 Monday, March 20 2017 March 20, 2017 7:29 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy
Image: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS – Residents in Uptown say a man was shot while walking his dog in New Orleans Monday morning, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Loyola Ave. Neighbors say a man was walking his dog near the intersection of Liberty and Soniat streets when he was shot by an alleged car burglar.

WWLTV reports that the man was transported to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

Read the full report on WWLTV.com

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days