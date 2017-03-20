Man shot while walking dog in New Orleans

Image: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS – Residents in Uptown say a man was shot while walking his dog in New Orleans Monday morning, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Loyola Ave. Neighbors say a man was walking his dog near the intersection of Liberty and Soniat streets when he was shot by an alleged car burglar.

WWLTV reports that the man was transported to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

