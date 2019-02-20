Man shot to death while trying to stop person stealing his car

BATON ROUGE - A man was murdered Tuesday night after he tried to intervene in an attempted theft outside his apartment Tuesday.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Monterrey Boulevard near Greenwell Springs Road. Police said the victim, identified as 28-year-old Everette Williams, was shot after he attempted to stop someone who was trying to take his car.

He died at the hospital Wednesday morning.

No further information about the shooter has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 225-389-4869.