78°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot to death in front of Louisiana home
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - A man has been shot to death in front of his home in Louisiana.
News outlets reported the shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in Bossier City.
Police said that 30-year-old Joshua Lewis Kidd was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police have not provided any other details on the shooting. No arrests have been reported.
Investigators have not released a possible motive in the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville daycare remains open despite judge's decision to pull license
-
LSU sorority fundraising for Max Gruver Foundation
-
Judge upholds state's decision to pull Ascension daycare's license
-
More businesses taking shape at Nicholson Gateway
-
Good Samaritan rescues 4-year-old left behind on hot school bus