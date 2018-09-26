78°
Man shot to death in front of Louisiana home

Wednesday, September 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Bossier Now
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - A man has been shot to death in front of his home in Louisiana.
  
News outlets reported the shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in Bossier City.
  
Police said that 30-year-old Joshua Lewis Kidd was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.
  
Police have not provided any other details on the shooting. No arrests have been reported.
  
Investigators have not released a possible motive in the shooting.
