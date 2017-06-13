74°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot through both legs running from gunfire
ERWINVILLE - Deputies responded to a man who was shot through both legs Tuesday afternoon in West Baton Rouge Parish.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 11000 block of Maple Street.
Details are still being gathered but the victim said he was running from gunshots he heard in the area.
The shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is advised to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-343-9234.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Private companies approved to write flood insurance in LA, list attached
-
Power-hungry thieves target doctor's office in theft of electricity meters
-
Convenience store employee brutally beaten, mugged on way home from work
-
Burglar chased on four-wheeler by witness; suspect later arrested
-
Sting operation leads to arrest of pawn shop manager accused of buying...