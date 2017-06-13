Man shot through both legs running from gunfire

74°
June 13, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
ERWINVILLE - Deputies responded to a man who was shot through both legs Tuesday afternoon in West Baton Rouge Parish.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 11000 block of Maple Street.
Details are still being gathered but the victim said he was running from gunshots he heard in the area.
The shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is advised to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-343-9234. 

