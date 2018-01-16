41°
Man shot shows up at BRG Mid-City, injuries non-life-threatening

3 hours 18 seconds ago Monday, January 15 2018 Jan 15, 2018 January 15, 2018 10:10 PM January 15, 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - A man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up to Baton Rouge General Mid-City Monday night.

According to Baton Rouge Police, deputies responded to the 3600 block of Florida Blvd. in reference to an adult male that showed up with an apparent gunshot injury.

It is unknown where the shooting actually occurred, according to BRPD.

The man's injuries appear non-life-threatening at this time. Check back for updates.

