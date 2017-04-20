74°
Man shot on Greenwell Springs Road

17 minutes 12 seconds ago April 20, 2017 Apr 20, 2017 Thursday, April 20 2017 April 20, 2017 6:40 PM in News
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – One man has been shot on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is on the scene. Sources say the man was shot in the chest.

He has been taken to the hospital with injuries that are life-threatening.

