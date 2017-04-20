74°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE – One man has been shot on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is on the scene. Sources say the man was shot in the chest.
He has been taken to the hospital with injuries that are life-threatening.
A News 2 crew is on the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Possible drainage district to come to Livingston Parish
-
Huge, fiery wreck kills one on I-10 at Hwy 415; Six more...
-
Cleanup continues following Glen Oaks High arson
-
Load of debris dumped into swamp near Tickfaw River
-
Former Central official accused of forgery turns self in, bonds out of...