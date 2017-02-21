59°
Man shot near Florida Blvd., Police investigating
BATON ROUGE - One person was wounded during a shooting near a convenience store on Florida Blvd. Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. near the 12000 block of Florida Blvd. and Windsor Dr.
The victim was shot in the leg, according to BRPD. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Police said there is no current description of the suspect.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
