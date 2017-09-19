Man shot multiple times on Crestwood Street, suspect in custody

BATON ROUGE - A man was reportedly shot multiple times on Crestwood Street Monday evening.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Crestwood Street around 7:30 p.m.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. His injuries appear to be life threatening at this time, according to Baton Rouge Police.

One person has been taken into custody in relation to the shooting, according to BRPD.

