Man shot multiple times during early morning Donaldsonville shooting

1 hour 38 minutes 34 seconds ago July 14, 2017 Jul 14, 2017 Friday, July 14 2017 July 14, 2017 10:43 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via Google Maps

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Donaldsonville early Friday morning. 

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to reports of someone shot around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of St. Patrick and 2nd Street. A man was found at the location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, the sheriff's office says. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriffs Office at 225-621-INFO.

