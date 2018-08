Man shot, killed in parking lot on N. Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE- BRPD is investigating a fatal shooting on 2500 N Foster Dr.

Police identified the man killed as Spencer Hebert. Hebert suffered from gunshot injuries and died at the scene.

Police were called to the scene at 4:45 p.m. where his body was found.

There are no known suspects or motives at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call, 225-389-4869.