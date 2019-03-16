Man shot, killed at home in gated neighborhood; Another arrested

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following an early-morning shooting in a gated neighborhood off Old Hammond Highway.

Police told WBRZ, they were called to a shooting on Knights Bridge Ct. around 6:30 Saturday morning.

Knights Bridge Ct. is a dead-end street with a handful of homes behind the gates of a neighborhood with an entrance off Old Hammond near the intersection of Airline Highway.

David Riggins, the homeowner, was shot. Police said Riggins was shot by Vernon Mosby, 32, after the two had a dispute. Mosby was arrested, police said, on 2nd degree murder charges.

Records found by WBRZ show Riggins, 64, was the vice-president of his homeowners' association.

Police did not elaborate on his position or how Riggins knew Mosby. Property records do not show Mosby owns property in the St. Regis neighborhood where the shooting happened.

************************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz