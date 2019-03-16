61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot, killed at home in gated neighborhood; Another arrested

56 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, March 16 2019 Mar 16, 2019 March 16, 2019 3:00 PM March 16, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following an early-morning shooting in a gated neighborhood off Old Hammond Highway.

Police told WBRZ, they were called to a shooting on Knights Bridge Ct. around 6:30 Saturday morning.  

Knights Bridge Ct. is a dead-end street with a handful of homes behind the gates of a neighborhood with an entrance off Old Hammond near the intersection of Airline Highway. 

David Riggins, the homeowner, was shot.  Police said Riggins was shot by Vernon Mosby, 32, after the two had a dispute.  Mosby was arrested, police said, on 2nd degree murder charges. 

Records found by WBRZ show Riggins, 64, was the vice-president of his homeowners' association. 

Police did not elaborate on his position or how Riggins knew Mosby.  Property records do not show Mosby owns property in the St. Regis neighborhood where the shooting happened. 

************************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days