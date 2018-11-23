60°
Man shot in wrist on Black Friday at New Jersey mall

Friday, November 23 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WABC
NEW YORK (AP) - A man has been shot in the wrist during Black Friday shopping at a New Jersey mall.
  
City of Elizabeth Spokeswoman Kelly Martins says the man was shot Friday night at The Mills at Jersey Gardens. She says his injuries don't appear life threatening.
  
Martins says no suspect is in custody and the victim is not cooperating with police. She says police are reviewing camera footage.
  
The mall has been evacuated. Martins says the shopping center had been open since 10 a.m. Thursday, with approximately 25,000 shoppers throughout that time and was set to close at 10 p.m.
  
Police plan to host a news conference Friday night. A call to the mall went unanswered and a management representative did not immediately respond to an email.

