Man shot in the hip on Winbourne Ave.
BATON ROUGE - One man is recovering after being shot in the hip overnight.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Winbourne Avenue near Elm Drive around midnight.
The victim appeared at a local hospital with a non-life threatening wound to the right side of his hip.
No word on what led to the shooting at this time.
