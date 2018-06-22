85°
Man shot in the hip on Winbourne Ave.

3 hours 51 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 June 22, 2018 6:22 AM June 22, 2018 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - One man is recovering after being shot in the hip overnight.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Winbourne Avenue near Elm Drive around midnight. 

The victim appeared at a local hospital with a non-life threatening wound to the right side of his hip. 

No word on what led to the shooting at this time. 

