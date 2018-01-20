Man shot in the face during robbery arrested for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint, but not before being shot himself.

According to arrest records, the alleged robbery and shooting took place on Jan. 9 in the parking lot of City Town Meat Market located in the 4800 block of Beechwood Drive.

Around 6:00 p.m., 29-year-old Wardell Allen reportedly pulled a silver firearm out of his pocket and pointed it at one of the two victims he approached in the parking lot.

The victim handed over $13.00 and then pulled out his own firearm from inside his vehicle. The victim fired once, striking Allen in the face, according to arrest records.

Allen fled the scene but was later located and transported to a local hospital.

Authorities reviewed surveillance footage and observed Allen firing his weapon multiple times at the other man as he fled.

The robbery victim later identified Allen from a photo lineup. The second person inside the vehicle was unable to make a positive ID, according to arrest records.

Allen was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of illegal use of a weapon.