Man shot in confrontation with Louisiana sheriff's deputy

Thursday, December 28 2017
By: Associated Press

MONROE - Police say a man was shot and wounded during a confrontation with a Louisiana sheriff's deputy.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Michael Reichardt says the shooting happened about 2 a.m. Wednesday after a Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office deputy stopped to assist a stalled vehicle at an intersection near Monroe.

Reichardt says the wounded man was taken to a Monroe hospital to be treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. No deputies were hurt in the encounter.

Reichardt says he couldn't immediately release any other details.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office referred all questions about the shooting to State Police, who are investigating.

