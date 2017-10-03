71°
Man shot, crawls to nearby fire station off Old Jefferson Hwy.

Tuesday, October 03 2017
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Ascension Parish and East Baton Rouge authorities say one man was shot and crawled to a nearby fire station late Monday night. 

According to Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Lt. Col. Bobby Webre, the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. near Old Jefferson Hwy. 

The victim was shot multiple times before crawling to a fire station on Hoo Shoo Too Road. 

Emergency responders then took the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

