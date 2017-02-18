63°
Man shot by officer after opening fire near Oakland zoo dies

February 18, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OAKLAND, Ca. - Police says a man shot by an officer after opening fire at residents, cars and police officers in Oakland died hours later at a hospital.

Oakland Police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson says the man was identified as 32-year-old Jesse Enjaian.

Watsons says officers were called to a neighborhood near the Oakland Zoo Friday morning for a report of a man armed with a rifle and shooting in the neighborhood.

When officers arrived, the suspect was in the street and began shooting at the officers.

Police returned fire and the suspect was hit. Officers found a rifle with a scope at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

