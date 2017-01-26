Man shot by New Roads police released from hospital, taken to jail

NEW ROADS - The man who attacked three New Roads police officers with a knife has been released from the hospital and booked into Pointe Coupee Parish Jail.

Police say 31-year-old Dathon Ezenwekwe was booked on three counts of resisting arrest by force or violence, one count of child desertion and one count of aggravated assault by domestic violence.

According to detectives, the incident happened on N. Carolina Avenue in New Roads.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a disturbance call. When they encountered the subject a short time later, a physical altercation ensued and the subject was shot.

The three police officers have all been treated for non-life threatening injuries.