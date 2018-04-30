83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man shot at apartment complex on Jefferson Hwy.

Monday, April 30 2018
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex Monday.

The incident was reported around 1:10 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Lakes Apartments on Jefferson Highway. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed a man was shot in the arm. 

It's currently unclear how the shooting unfolded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

