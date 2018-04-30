83°
Man shot at apartment complex on Jefferson Hwy.
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex Monday.
The incident was reported around 1:10 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Lakes Apartments on Jefferson Highway. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed a man was shot in the arm.
It's currently unclear how the shooting unfolded.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
