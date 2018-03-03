Man shoots himself in front of White House, dies from injuries

53°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
UPDATE: Officials say the man who shot himself outside of the White House earlier today has died from his injuries.
WASHINGTON - The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene.
  
President Donald Trump is not at the White House - he's in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday.
  
The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.
  
The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line" of the White House.
  
White House press secretary says "we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed."
